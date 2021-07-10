Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Liberty Mailroom

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Hunter Sanju, 48th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, discusses his importance to the liberty wing mission.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 09:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817431
    VIRIN: 211007-F-AF202-332
    Filename: DOD_108622784
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    This work, Faces of Liberty Mailroom, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    Liberty Wing
    48th fss
    faces of liberty

