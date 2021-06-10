The 20th CBRNE is an Active Army Unit that is completing their M4 Qualification at Fort Dix Range 34. This Unit is stationed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland. The 20th CBRNE Command is the United States Army’s Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, Radiological and High Yield Explosive Headquarters. They will be completing training here at Fort Dix, NJ for two weeks.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 06:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817429
|VIRIN:
|211006-O-BC272-020
|Filename:
|DOD_108622782
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Fort Dix – 20th CBRNE (Active M4 Qualification Army), by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
