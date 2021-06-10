Fort Dix – 20th CBRNE (Active M4 Qualification Army)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 20th CBRNE is an Active Army Unit that is completing their M4 Qualification at Fort Dix Range 34. This Unit is stationed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland. The 20th CBRNE Command is the United States Army’s Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, Radiological and High Yield Explosive Headquarters. They will be completing training here at Fort Dix, NJ for two weeks.