    Fort Dix – 20th CBRNE (Active M4 Qualification Army)

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 20th CBRNE is an Active Army Unit that is completing their M4 Qualification at Fort Dix Range 34. This Unit is stationed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland. The 20th CBRNE Command is the United States Army’s Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, Radiological and High Yield Explosive Headquarters. They will be completing training here at Fort Dix, NJ for two weeks.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 06:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817429
    VIRIN: 211006-O-BC272-020
    Filename: DOD_108622782
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    This work, Fort Dix – 20th CBRNE (Active M4 Qualification Army), by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBMDL Fort Dix Ranges Active Army CBRNE Maryland APG New Jersey

