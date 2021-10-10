Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over Tottenham

    ESS, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A flight of four F-15s flew over Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on Sunday October 10th for the football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets. (Final Score Atlanta 27- New York 20)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 06:16
    VIRIN: 211010-F-WN564-932
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ESS, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over Tottenham, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Gold Squadron
    Blue Squadron

