A flight of four F-15s flew over Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on Sunday October 10th for the football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets. (Final Score Atlanta 27- New York 20)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 06:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817410
|VIRIN:
|211010-F-WN564-932
|Filename:
|DOD_108622733
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ESS, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over Tottenham, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
