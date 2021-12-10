Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe OAW Report October 12, 2021

    GERMANY

    10.12.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the Operation Allies Welcome Report: We visit Ramstein Air Base, Germany as Afghan evacuee flights to the United States have resumed after a three week pause.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 04:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DE

