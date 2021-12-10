On this edition of the Operation Allies Welcome Report: We visit Ramstein Air Base, Germany as Afghan evacuee flights to the United States have resumed after a three week pause.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 04:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|817391
|VIRIN:
|211012-D-TX415-556
|Filename:
|DOD_108622707
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe OAW Report October 12, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
