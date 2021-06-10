Commander, Navy Region Hawaii Sailors, along with a few Sailors from NIOC Hawaii, and the Pacific Fleet Band, commemorate the Navy's 246th Birthday while on looking the Arizona Memorial.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 04:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817373
|VIRIN:
|211012-N-YJ378-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108622684
|Length:
|00:20:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii's 246th Navy Birthday Commemoration, by PO2 Brandon Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT