    Commander, Navy Region Hawaii's 246th Navy Birthday Commemoration

    10.06.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Williams-Church 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Commander, Navy Region Hawaii Sailors, along with a few Sailors from NIOC Hawaii, and the Pacific Fleet Band, commemorate the Navy's 246th Birthday while on looking the Arizona Memorial.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 04:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817373
    VIRIN: 211012-N-YJ378-1001
    Filename: DOD_108622684
    Length: 00:20:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii's 246th Navy Birthday Commemoration, by PO2 Brandon Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Hawaii
    #Sailors
    #USNavy
    #DMAHawaii
    #DMAPacific
    #246

