    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Director COVID Vaccine Mandate Message

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle C. Skubic discusses the timeline to meet the COVID-19 vaccination deadline for federal employees and provides details on how to schedule a vaccine appointment. DLA employees can visit www.dla.mil/info/coronavirus for more information.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 23:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 817359
    VIRIN: 211012-D-LU733-792
    Filename: DOD_108622443
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Director COVID Vaccine Mandate Message, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DLA Vaccine Mandate

