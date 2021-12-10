Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: Advancements in Next Generation Combat Vehicle Development

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: Advancements in Next Generation Combat Vehicle Development.

    Speakers.

    MG Ross Coffman, director, Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team

    Mr. James Schirmer, deputy director, Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems

    Mr. Michael Cadieux, director, Ground Vehicle Systems Center;

    Moderator: Ms. Nicole Funk, Deloitte Services

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 00:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 817343
    Filename: DOD_108622341
    Length: 00:32:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: Advancements in Next Generation Combat Vehicle Development, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ross Coffman
    Warriors Corner
    AUSA2021
    James Schirmer
    Michael Cadieux
    Nicole Funk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT