AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: Advancements in Next Generation Combat Vehicle Development.
Speakers.
MG Ross Coffman, director, Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team
Mr. James Schirmer, deputy director, Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems
Mr. Michael Cadieux, director, Ground Vehicle Systems Center;
Moderator: Ms. Nicole Funk, Deloitte Services
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 00:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817343
|Filename:
|DOD_108622341
|Length:
|00:32:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AUSA 2021 Warriors Corner: Advancements in Next Generation Combat Vehicle Development, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT