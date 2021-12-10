AUSA 2021 Contemporary Military Forum (CMF): Character: The Building Block for Cohesive Teams.
Speakers
Moderator: Dr. Jeffrey D. Peterson
LTG Darryl A. Williams
LTG Gary M. Brito
Cadet Holland Pratt
COL Diane Ryan, PhD, United States Army, Retired
GEN David G. Perkins, United States Army, Retired
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 01:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817342
|Filename:
|DOD_108622326
|Length:
|01:13:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2021 Contemporary Military Forum (CMF): Character: The Building Block for Cohesive Teams, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT