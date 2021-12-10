Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUSA 2021 Contemporary Military Forum (CMF): Character: The Building Block for Cohesive Teams

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    AUSA 2021 Contemporary Military Forum (CMF): Character: The Building Block for Cohesive Teams.

    Speakers

    Moderator: Dr. Jeffrey D. Peterson

    LTG Darryl A. Williams

    LTG Gary M. Brito

    Cadet Holland Pratt

    COL Diane Ryan, PhD, United States Army, Retired

    GEN David G. Perkins, United States Army, Retired

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 01:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 817342
    Filename: DOD_108622326
    Length: 01:13:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA 2021 Contemporary Military Forum (CMF): Character: The Building Block for Cohesive Teams, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Darryl Williams
    David Perkins
    CMF
    Contemporary Military Forum
    Jeffrey Peterson
    Gary Brito
    AUSA2021
    Holland Pratt
    Diane Ryan

