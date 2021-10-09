Navy EOD celebrated its 80th Anniversary in 2021. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chris Stachyra/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 00:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817336
|VIRIN:
|210729-N-CS075-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108622298
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wrap Up For Navy EOD 80th Anniversary, by SN Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT