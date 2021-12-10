MCPON 246th Navy Birthday Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A message from the 15th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Master Chief Russell Smith, commemorating the U.S. Navy's 246th birthday. Resilient and ready, October 13, 2021 will mark the Navy's 246th Birthday and a history of rising above the most challenging crises while maintaining force lethality and preparedness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Janweb B. Lagazo)