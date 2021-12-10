Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCPON 246th Navy Birthday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Janweb Lagazo 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    A message from the 15th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Master Chief Russell Smith, commemorating the U.S. Navy's 246th birthday. Resilient and ready, October 13, 2021 will mark the Navy's 246th Birthday and a history of rising above the most challenging crises while maintaining force lethality and preparedness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Janweb B. Lagazo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817323
    VIRIN: 211013-N-CL027-1004
    Filename: DOD_108622163
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON 246th Navy Birthday Message, by PO1 Janweb Lagazo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    Navy Heritage
    Navy History
    Ready
    Resilient
    MCPON Birthday Message
    246th Navy Birthday
    Resilient & Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT