A message from the 15th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Master Chief Russell Smith, commemorating the U.S. Navy's 246th birthday. Resilient and ready, October 13, 2021 will mark the Navy's 246th Birthday and a history of rising above the most challenging crises while maintaining force lethality and preparedness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Janweb B. Lagazo)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817323
|VIRIN:
|211013-N-CL027-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108622163
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCPON 246th Navy Birthday Message, by PO1 Janweb Lagazo, identified by DVIDS
