    Schriever Mission Partners- Space Delta-8

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    This video is part of a series meant to highlight mission partners of Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. This particular video talks about Space Delta 8- Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare's mission. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 16:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 817321
    VIRIN: 211005-F-OE369-1001
    Filename: DOD_108622160
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    This work, Schriever Mission Partners- Space Delta-8, by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

