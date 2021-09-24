Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropic Lightning Week Hype Video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A quick look back at Tropic Lightning Weeks from the past to see what we have to look forward to!

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 20:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817320
    VIRIN: 210924-A-EL257-0001
    Filename: DOD_108622151
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Tropic Lightning Week Hype Video, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM
    TLW21
    TLW2021

