    AETC 80th Birthday

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Video by Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The 59th Medical Wing plays a vital role in the Air Education and Training Command's mission and produces healthy Airmen during the basic military training process.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817317
    VIRIN: 211003-F-DO548-1001
    Filename: DOD_108622120
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TX, US

    This work, AETC 80th Birthday, by AB Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Birthday
    AETC
    59th Medical Wing
    BMT

