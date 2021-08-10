Marine Minute: Mandatory COVID Vaccines (AFN Version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Secretary of Defense mandated the COVID vaccine for all Department of Defense service members on Aug. 1, 2021. In order to preserve the mission of the Corps, Marines are required to get the vaccine or complete a medical or administrative exemption before the deadline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)