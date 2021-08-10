Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Mandatory COVID Vaccines (AFN Version)

    10.08.2021

    Video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Secretary of Defense mandated the COVID vaccine for all Department of Defense service members on Aug. 1, 2021. In order to preserve the mission of the Corps, Marines are required to get the vaccine or complete a medical or administrative exemption before the deadline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817286
    VIRIN: 211008-M-BF398-161
    Filename: DOD_108621997
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Minute: Mandatory COVID Vaccines (AFN Version), by Cpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Update
    Vaccine
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    COVID

