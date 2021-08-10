The Secretary of Defense mandated the COVID vaccine for all Department of Defense service members on Aug. 1, 2021. In order to preserve the mission of the Corps, Marines are required to get the vaccine or complete a medical or administrative exemption before the deadline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817286
|VIRIN:
|211008-M-BF398-161
|Filename:
|DOD_108621997
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Mandatory COVID Vaccines (AFN Version), by Cpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT