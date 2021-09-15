Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 POW/MIA Event

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Josh Strickland 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Team Minot participate in the annual POW/MIA run on Sept. 15, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. The event was sponsored and hosted by the Air Force Sergeants Association in conjunction with the local VFW post in Minot, N.D. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 13:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 817269
    VIRIN: 210916-F-GB336-1003
    Filename: DOD_108621722
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US

    TAGS

    AFSA
    POW
    MIA
    VFW
    3N0X6

