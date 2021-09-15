2021 POW/MIA Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817269" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from Team Minot participate in the annual POW/MIA run on Sept. 15, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. The event was sponsored and hosted by the Air Force Sergeants Association in conjunction with the local VFW post in Minot, N.D. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)