Airmen from Team Minot participate in the annual POW/MIA run on Sept. 15, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. The event was sponsored and hosted by the Air Force Sergeants Association in conjunction with the local VFW post in Minot, N.D. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 13:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817269
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-GB336-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108621722
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 POW/MIA Event, by SrA Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
