Bliss FMWR's 'The Massacre' haunted house open, ready to scare

With help from Soldiers from the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation is running "The Massacre," their annual haunted house, weekends throughout October. FMWR Special Events prides itself on offering a full-scale haunted house experience at a fraction of the price Soldiers and families would pay for comparable haunted houses off post.
|10.12.2021
|10.12.2021 13:26
|Video Productions
|817262
|211008-A-KV967-2001
|21100
|DOD_108621666
|00:01:25
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|EL PASO, TX, US
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|1
|1
