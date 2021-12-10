Bliss FMWR's 'The Massacre' haunted house open, ready to scare

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With help from Soldiers from the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation is running "The Massacre," their annual haunted house, weekends throughout October. FMWR Special Events prides itself on offering a full-scale haunted house experience at a fraction of the price Soldiers and families would pay for comparable haunted houses off post.