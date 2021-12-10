Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss FMWR's 'The Massacre' haunted house open, ready to scare

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    With help from Soldiers from the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation is running "The Massacre," their annual haunted house, weekends throughout October. FMWR Special Events prides itself on offering a full-scale haunted house experience at a fraction of the price Soldiers and families would pay for comparable haunted houses off post.

    This work, Bliss FMWR's 'The Massacre' haunted house open, ready to scare, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

