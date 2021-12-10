Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    246th U.S Navy Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    II MEF Command Master Chief Christopher Rebana addresses the sailors of II MEF in honor of the birth of the U.S. Navy 246 years ago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Jonathon Wiederhold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817246
    VIRIN: 211012-M-PR426-356
    Filename: DOD_108621502
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    II MEF
    Marines
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT