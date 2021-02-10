F-15E Rapid Crew Swap

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Four F-15E Strike Eagle aircrews from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct a rapid crew swap Oct. 3, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. During a rapid crew swap, the aircraft lands, maintenance performs minimal actions for relaunch, aircraft is refueled, and a new crew takes over. Rapid crew swap training further enhances the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing's capabilities to project combat power. (Portions of this video have been blurred for security reasons)