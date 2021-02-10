Four F-15E Strike Eagle aircrews from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct a rapid crew swap Oct. 3, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. During a rapid crew swap, the aircraft lands, maintenance performs minimal actions for relaunch, aircraft is refueled, and a new crew takes over. Rapid crew swap training further enhances the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing's capabilities to project combat power. (Portions of this video have been blurred for security reasons)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 08:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817238
|VIRIN:
|211002-F-UE898-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108621316
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, F-15E Rapid Crew Swap, by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
