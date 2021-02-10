Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15E Rapid Crew Swap

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.02.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Four F-15E Strike Eagle aircrews from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conduct a rapid crew swap Oct. 3, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. During a rapid crew swap, the aircraft lands, maintenance performs minimal actions for relaunch, aircraft is refueled, and a new crew takes over. Rapid crew swap training further enhances the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing's capabilities to project combat power. (Portions of this video have been blurred for security reasons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817238
    VIRIN: 211002-F-UE898-001
    Filename: DOD_108621316
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

