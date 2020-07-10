Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida Response: National Local Government Liason

    HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Nicole Govan, a US Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District employee serving as a national local government liaison, provided an overview about her duties and experiences working as an NLGL Oct. 5, at the Blue Roof program sign-up site located at the Hammond Public Library, Hammond, Louisiana. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. (U.S. Army video by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 03:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817229
    VIRIN: 211011-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_108621124
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: HAMMOND, LA, US 

    USACE
    FEMA
    IDA
    Blue Roof

