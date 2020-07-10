Hurricane Ida Response: National Local Government Liason

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nicole Govan, a US Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District employee serving as a national local government liaison, provided an overview about her duties and experiences working as an NLGL Oct. 5, at the Blue Roof program sign-up site located at the Hammond Public Library, Hammond, Louisiana. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. (U.S. Army video by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)