Contemporary Military Forum (CMF): Revisiting the Readiness Balance with;
Speaker: GEN Michael X. Garrett Moderator: LTG Richard Formica, United States Army, Retired Panelist: LTG James E. Rainey Panelist: LTG Michael E. Kurilla Panelist: MG Michael R. Keating Panelist: Mr. Christopher Preble
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2021 19:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817214
|Filename:
|DOD_108620892
|Length:
|01:37:27
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2021: Contemporary Military Forum (CMF): Revisiting the Readiness Balance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT