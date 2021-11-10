Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUSA 2021: Contemporary Military Forum (CMF): Revisiting the Readiness Balance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Contemporary Military Forum (CMF): Revisiting the Readiness Balance with;
    Speaker: GEN Michael X. Garrett Moderator: LTG Richard Formica, United States Army, Retired Panelist: LTG James E. Rainey Panelist: LTG Michael E. Kurilla Panelist: MG Michael R. Keating Panelist: Mr. Christopher Preble

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021 19:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 817214
    Filename: DOD_108620892
    Length: 01:37:27
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA 2021: Contemporary Military Forum (CMF): Revisiting the Readiness Balance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT