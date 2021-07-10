Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 10 Cubans

    BAHAMAS

    10.07.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew identified and a rustic vessel that made landing with 10 people aboard on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, Oct. 7, 2021. The aircrew dropped food, water and a radio to coordinate the rescue of the people. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817200
    VIRIN: 211007-G-G0107-1006
    Filename: DOD_108620637
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: BS

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 10 Cubans, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Migrants
    Bahamas
    Cuban
    District 7

