    AUSA 2021: The Sergeant Major of the Army Forum and Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    The Sergeant Major of the Army Forum and Awards Ceremony

    Speakers:

    SMA Michael A. Grinston

    SMA Daniel A. Dailey, United States Army, Retired

    GEN Robert B. Brown, United States Army, Retired

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.11.2021 12:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 817192
    Filename: DOD_108620567
    Length: 00:32:47
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Robert Brown
    Daniel Dailey
    Michael Grinston
    AUSA2021

