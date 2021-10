video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Monday, 11 October 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, took part in the 67th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NPA). The event took place in Lisbon, Portugal.

During the event, Mrs. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, received an award from the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, U.S. Congressman Gerry E. Connolly.