Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLTE 1-22- Range 400 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, conduct Range 400 during Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 5, 2021. Range 400 provides Marine Corps ground units the opportunity to test and enhance their ability to command and control forces in a contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.10.2021 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817174
    VIRIN: 211005-M-AR498-612
    Filename: DOD_108620320
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLTE 1-22- Range 400 B-Roll, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SLTE 1-3 Marines Twentynine Palms ITX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT