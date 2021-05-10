U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, conduct Range 400 during Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 5, 2021. Range 400 provides Marine Corps ground units the opportunity to test and enhance their ability to command and control forces in a contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2021 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817174
|VIRIN:
|211005-M-AR498-612
|Filename:
|DOD_108620320
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, SLTE 1-22- Range 400 B-Roll, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT