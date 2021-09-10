William Brigance, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District lock and dam equipment mechanic and mobile command vehicle support specialist, discusses the USACE Blue Roof mission and what it means to him to support the Hurricane Ida response efforts in Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2021 13:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817163
|VIRIN:
|211009-A-LI073-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108620205
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE continues its Hurricane Ida recovery, one roof at a time, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
