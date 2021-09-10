Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE continues its Hurricane Ida recovery, one roof at a time

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    William Brigance, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District lock and dam equipment mechanic and mobile command vehicle support specialist, discusses the USACE Blue Roof mission and what it means to him to support the Hurricane Ida response efforts in Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.10.2021 13:07
    Location: LA, US

    Hurricane Ida
    UASCE

