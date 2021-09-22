Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFKM 21: Clearing the Danger in Peleliu (B-Roll)

    PALAU

    09.22.2021

    Video by Cpl. Atticus Martinez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with the explosive ordnance disposal section for Task Force Koa Moana 21, I Marine Expeditionary Force, relocated and detonated pieces of unexploded ordnance in Peleliu, Republic of Palau, Sept. 26, 2021. Using information from last years Koa Moana 20, the U.S. Marines located; three sea-mines, one 105 high explosive projectile, three type 89 "knee" mortars, one M9A1 rifle grenade, one 40mm high explosive/incendiary projectile, one six inch projectile, and one 5 in. projectile. The U.S. believes that all Pacific nations are more stable, secure, and prosperous when national sovereignty and international law are safeguarded. The U.S. is dedicated to assisting our partners while developing their capabilities to contribute to that end. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Atticus Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.10.2021 22:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817158
    VIRIN: 210922-M-EH070-0002
    Filename: DOD_108620167
    Length: 00:14:57
    Location: PW

    This work, TFKM 21: Clearing the Danger in Peleliu (B-Roll), by Cpl Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine Corps
    I MEF
    Marine Forces Pacific
    MARFORPAC
    TFKM
    TFKM21

