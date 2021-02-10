Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 2, 2021) Sailors participate in a steel beach picnic aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Oct. 2. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.10.2021 07:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817150
    VIRIN: 211007-N-ZW128-1001
    Filename: DOD_108620153
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ARABIAN GULF

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations, by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    ESSEX
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

