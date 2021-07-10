Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in community engagement activities during SFFW 2021

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Navy Region Southwest

    211007-N-MZ078-2001 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in community engagement activities during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas T. Hans/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 15:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817136
    VIRIN: 211007-N-MZ078-2001
    Filename: DOD_108619863
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in community engagement activities during SFFW 2021, by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Rushmore
    USS Shoup
    USS John S. McCain
    NRSW
    USS Michael Monsoor
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021

