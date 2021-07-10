211007-N-MZ078-2001 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in community engagement activities during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas T. Hans/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 15:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817136
|VIRIN:
|211007-N-MZ078-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108619863
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in community engagement activities during SFFW 2021, by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT