211008-N-LN093-2001
SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2021) U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships transit under the Golden Gate Bridge during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021 parade of ships. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Morenogarcia/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817135
|VIRIN:
|211008-N-LN093-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108619862
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships transit under the Golden Gate Bridge, by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
