    Ramstein resumes outbound flights after three week pause - Part 2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Outbound flights carrying Afghan evacuees from Ramstein Air Base, German, to the United States resumed as a part of Operation Allies Welcome, Oct. 9, 2021. RAB has been serving as the largest reception port for Afghan evacuees within U.S. European Command since Aug. 20, and has received approximately 35,000 evacuees to date.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817133
    VIRIN: 211009-F-IP635-1002
    Filename: DOD_108619817
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Ramstein resumes outbound flights after three week pause - Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

