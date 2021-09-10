Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102d Training Division Virtual Instructor Career Enhancement Forum

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    The 102d Training Division hosts its inaugural Virtual Instructor Career Enhancement forum on Oct. 9, 2021. Learn about becoming a U.S. Army Reserve instructor in the division and its associated career benefits. For more info call: 910-656-0907

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817131
    VIRIN: 211009-A-PZ247-872
    Filename: DOD_108619787
    Length: 00:35:18
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    This work, 102d Training Division Virtual Instructor Career Enhancement Forum, by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    80th Training Command
    102d Training Division

