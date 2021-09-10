The 102d Training Division hosts its inaugural Virtual Instructor Career Enhancement forum on Oct. 9, 2021. Learn about becoming a U.S. Army Reserve instructor in the division and its associated career benefits. For more info call: 910-656-0907
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817131
|VIRIN:
|211009-A-PZ247-872
|Filename:
|DOD_108619787
|Length:
|00:35:18
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 102d Training Division Virtual Instructor Career Enhancement Forum, by MSG Benari Poulten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
