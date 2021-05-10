Staff Sgt. James Gabisum Interview

Staff Sgt. James Gabisum, a combat medic representing U.S. Army Medical Command, talks about why he wants to be the Army's Best Warrior and how his unit has supported him in his journey to the top.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 16:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817119
|VIRIN:
|211005-A-PC120-1407
|Filename:
|DOD_108619437
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
