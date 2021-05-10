Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Corey Walton Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Healy 

    First Army Division East

    Staff Sgt. Corey Walton, a musician representing U.S. Army Futures Command, talks about why he wants to be the Army's Best Warrior and how his unit has supported him in his journey to the top.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 16:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 817118
    VIRIN: 211005-A-PC120-1281
    Filename: DOD_108619436
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Corey Walton Interview, by SSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyReadiness
    SoldierStory
    SoldierReadiness
    BestWarriorCompetition2021
    BWC2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT