Staff Sgt. Corey Walton, a musician representing U.S. Army Futures Command, talks about why he wants to be the Army's Best Warrior and how his unit has supported him in his journey to the top.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 16:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817118
|VIRIN:
|211005-A-PC120-1281
|Filename:
|DOD_108619436
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Corey Walton Interview, by SSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
