video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817112" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Footage taken on Oct. 8, 2021, from the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, Calif., where recovered birds from the recent oil spill off the Southern California Coast are brought to for rehabilitation. Birds are taken to the rescue center to be cleaned and cared for before returning to the wild. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)