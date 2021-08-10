Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Bird Rescue

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Footage taken on Oct. 8, 2021, from the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, Calif., where recovered birds from the recent oil spill off the Southern California Coast are brought to for rehabilitation. Birds are taken to the rescue center to be cleaned and cared for before returning to the wild. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    USCG
    Oil Spill
    Response
    Bird
    SoCal Oil Spill

