Sgt. Hunter Wilson, a cavalry scout re[resenting U.S. Army Forces Command, talks about why he wants to be the Army's Best Warrior and how his unit has supported him in his journey to the top.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 22:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|817100
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-PC120-1292
|Filename:
|DOD_108619416
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Hunter Wilson Interview, by SSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
