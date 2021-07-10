East Point, Ga— Sgt. Tito Morales, 25B, Information Technology Specialist, Headquarters, 335th Signal Command (Theater), tells us why he is proud of his Hispanic heritage during the Equal Opportunity observance for Hispanic-Americans, Sept. 15, 2021—Oct. 15, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Torrance Saunders)
This work, Sgt. Tito Morales - Hispanic Heritage Month 2021, by SGT Torrance Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
