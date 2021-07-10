Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Tito Morales - Hispanic Heritage Month 2021

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Sgt. Torrance Saunders 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    East Point, Ga— Sgt. Tito Morales, 25B, Information Technology Specialist, Headquarters, 335th Signal Command (Theater), tells us why he is proud of his Hispanic heritage during the Equal Opportunity observance for Hispanic-Americans, Sept. 15, 2021—Oct. 15, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Torrance Saunders)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 20:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    soldier
    hispanic
    usar
    hispanicheritagemonth
    usarmarketing
    335thsignalcommandtheater

