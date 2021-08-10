Gunslinger 21-05 Recap

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing participate in a Phase II exercise on Mountain Home Air Force Base Idaho, Oct. 5-7, 2021. During this exercise, Airmen responded to simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear explosive incidents; rehearsed self-aid and buddy care, and ran through other essential combat skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)