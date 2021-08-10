U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing participate in a Phase II exercise on Mountain Home Air Force Base Idaho, Oct. 5-7, 2021. During this exercise, Airmen responded to simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear explosive incidents; rehearsed self-aid and buddy care, and ran through other essential combat skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 19:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817085
|VIRIN:
|211008-F-JC757-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108619331
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gunslinger 21-05 Recap, by SrA Austin Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
