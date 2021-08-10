Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunslinger 21-05 Recap

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Siegel 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing participate in a Phase II exercise on Mountain Home Air Force Base Idaho, Oct. 5-7, 2021. During this exercise, Airmen responded to simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear explosive incidents; rehearsed self-aid and buddy care, and ran through other essential combat skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Austin Siegel)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 19:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    Phase II
    366th Fighter Wing
    Gunslinger 21-05

