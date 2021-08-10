Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Remembrance

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Video of a POW/MIA remembrance event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., created to fulfill the requirements of the Public Affairs photojournalist/broadcaster career-field merger.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 18:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817082
    VIRIN: 211008-F-YS647-1002
    Filename: DOD_108619204
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, POW/MIA Remembrance, by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW/MIA
    JB MDL
    PA
    3N0X6 video capstone

