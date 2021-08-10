Video of a POW/MIA remembrance event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., created to fulfill the requirements of the Public Affairs photojournalist/broadcaster career-field merger.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 18:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817082
|VIRIN:
|211008-F-YS647-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108619204
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POW/MIA Remembrance, by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT