Soldiers with Task Force McCoy walk through Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, and interact with the Afghan evacuees staying there during Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 17:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817075
|VIRIN:
|211008-A-QC081-854
|Filename:
|DOD_108619164
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force McCoy: Soldiers Interact With Afghan Evacuees, by SPC Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
