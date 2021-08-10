HOUMA, LA (Oct. 08, 2021) – Imagery of the 20,000th Blue Roof installation taking place in Houma Louisiana. The Blue Roof Program is available for free to homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida. To date, more than 44,000 homeowners have registered in Louisiana. FEMA photos by Daniel Rojas:
This work, Hurricane Ida: USACE's Twenty Thousandth Blue Roof Installation, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS
