    Hurricane Ida: USACE’s Twenty Thousandth Blue Roof Installation

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    HOUMA, LA (Oct. 08, 2021) – Imagery of the 20,000th Blue Roof installation taking place in Houma Louisiana. The Blue Roof Program is available for free to homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida. To date, more than 44,000 homeowners have registered in Louisiana. FEMA photos by Daniel Rojas:

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817066
    VIRIN: 211008-D-DR336-418
    Filename: DOD_108619102
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: USACE’s Twenty Thousandth Blue Roof Installation, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

