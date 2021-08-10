Hurricane Ida: USACE’s Twenty Thousandth Blue Roof Installation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HOUMA, LA (Oct. 08, 2021) – Imagery of the 20,000th Blue Roof installation taking place in Houma Louisiana. The Blue Roof Program is available for free to homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida. To date, more than 44,000 homeowners have registered in Louisiana. FEMA photos by Daniel Rojas: