    Weasel Identity | Accelerate Change or Lose

    SC, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    To stay the best Air Force in the world, we must change our mindset to accelerate change. Our Airmen are getting after this everyday with innovative and bold ideas like the new FGS construct and deployable Egress shop, but we can’t stop there. To be ready for a strategic competitor, to dominate all-domain operations, to protect America and our allies, we will take care of our Airmen, break down bureaucracy, understand our competitors and implement lethal and affordable designs.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 13:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817036
    VIRIN: 211006-F-TK030-815
    Filename: DOD_108618846
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CSAF
    ACC

