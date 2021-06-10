Weasel Identity | Accelerate Change or Lose

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To stay the best Air Force in the world, we must change our mindset to accelerate change. Our Airmen are getting after this everyday with innovative and bold ideas like the new FGS construct and deployable Egress shop, but we can’t stop there. To be ready for a strategic competitor, to dominate all-domain operations, to protect America and our allies, we will take care of our Airmen, break down bureaucracy, understand our competitors and implement lethal and affordable designs.