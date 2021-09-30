386th Air Expeditionary Wing Mission Video- 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, located at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, is the primary tactical airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. Ali Al Salem is the busiest aerial port in the AOR supporting ongoing Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel with a yearly average of 400 monthly missions, delivering approximately 3,500 tons of cargo and 9,500 personnel. The wing also supports more than 4,000 joint and 8,500 coalition forces. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)