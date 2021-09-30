386th Air Expeditionary Wing Mission Video- 2021

The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, located at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, is the primary tactical airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. Ali Al Salem is the busiest aerial port in the AOR supporting ongoing Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel with a yearly average of 400 monthly missions, delivering approximately 3,500 tons of cargo and 9,500 personnel. The wing also supports more than 4,000 joint and 8,500 coalition forces. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
|09.30.2021
|10.08.2021 13:46
|Video Productions
|817029
|210930-F-SX156-2001
|DOD_108618784
|00:01:08
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|0
|0
