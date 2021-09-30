Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Mission Video- 2021

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    09.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, located at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, is the primary tactical airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. Ali Al Salem is the busiest aerial port in the AOR supporting ongoing Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel with a yearly average of 400 monthly missions, delivering approximately 3,500 tons of cargo and 9,500 personnel. The wing also supports more than 4,000 joint and 8,500 coalition forces. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817029
    VIRIN: 210930-F-SX156-2001
    Filename: DOD_108618784
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Mission Video- 2021, by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Mission
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    Ryan Brooks

