    2nd LAR Battalion Conducts Float Test with LAVs

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. Shaehmus Sawyer 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts a float test with Light Armored Vehicles aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2021. The training prepares Marines to conduct amphibious landing operations for an upcoming deployment with 22nd MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Shaehmus Sawyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817026
    VIRIN: 211008-M-EI745-1001
    Filename: DOD_108618765
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd LAR Battalion Conducts Float Test with LAVs, by Sgt Shaehmus Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22MEU
    Float
    LAV
    Swim
    2LAR
    2DLAR

