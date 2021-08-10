U.S. Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts a float test with Light Armored Vehicles aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2021. The training prepares Marines to conduct amphibious landing operations for an upcoming deployment with 22nd MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Shaehmus Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817026
|VIRIN:
|211008-M-EI745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108618765
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd LAR Battalion Conducts Float Test with LAVs, by Sgt Shaehmus Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
