To stay the best Air Force in the world, we must change our mindset to accelerate change. Our Airmen are getting after this everyday with innovative and bold ideas like the new FGS construct and deployable Egress shop, but we can’t stop there. To be ready for a strategic competitor, to dominate all-domain operations, to protect America and our allies, we will take care of our Airmen, break down bureaucracy, understand our competitors and implement lethal and affordable designs.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817022
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-TK030-139
|Filename:
|DOD_108618726
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Weasel Identity | Accelerate Change or Lose, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
