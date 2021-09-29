News You Can Use - Tuition Assistance Policy Update

The Navy's made some changes to the Tuition Assistance Policy. Hear it here first in this News You Can Use, and share this with your shipmates!
For all the details, read NAVADMIN 214/21: https://bit.ly/39IUQ5Z
