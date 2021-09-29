News You Can Use - Tuition Assistance Policy Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817020" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Navy's made some changes to the Tuition Assistance Policy. Hear it here first in this News You Can Use, and share this with your shipmates!



For all the details, read NAVADMIN 214/21: https://bit.ly/39IUQ5Z