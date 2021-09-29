Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News You Can Use - Tuition Assistance Policy Update

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    The Navy's made some changes to the Tuition Assistance Policy. Hear it here first in this News You Can Use, and share this with your shipmates!

    For all the details, read NAVADMIN 214/21: https://bit.ly/39IUQ5Z

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 12:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 817020
    VIRIN: 210929-N-TH560-721
    Filename: DOD_108618702
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News You Can Use - Tuition Assistance Policy Update, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    School
    College
    Benefits
    University
    Tuition Assistance
    MyNavy HR

