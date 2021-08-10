Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News You Can Use - MyNavy HR IT Systems Outage

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    NOTICE: MyNavy HR IT Systems OUTAGE STARTS TOMORROW, OCT 9-11

    Tune in to this News You Can Use to get all the details about this weekend's IT systems outage.

    #navynews #outage

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 12:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 817018
    VIRIN: 211008-N-TH560-132
    Filename: DOD_108618700
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    This work, News You Can Use - MyNavy HR IT Systems Outage, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Personnel
    Hurricane Ida
    IT Systems
    HHR
    Navy e-learning
    My Navy Assignment

