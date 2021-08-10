Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNP Celebrates the U.S. Navy's 246th Birthday - 2021

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell recognizes the U.S. Navy's 246th Birthday with a message to the Fleet.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 12:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817017
    VIRIN: 211008-N-TH560-905
    Filename: DOD_108618699
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, CNP Celebrates the U.S. Navy's 246th Birthday - 2021, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNP
    Navy Birthday
    B-roll
    2021
    MyNavyHR
    246th

