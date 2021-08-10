David McKeown, Defense Department senior information security officer and deputy chief information officer for cybersecurity, joins foreign counterparts to provide perspectives on government cybersecurity technology during the Billington CyberSecurity Summit.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 12:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|817015
|Filename:
|DOD_108618697
|Length:
|00:30:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DoD, Allies Discuss Government Cybersecurity Technology at Billington CyberSecurity Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT