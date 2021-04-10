Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News You Can Use - Navy Coaching Program

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    In this News You Can Use, Lenà Burns shares information about the DOD's Inter-Service Internal Coaching Training Program in which Sailors can become certified Navy coaches.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

