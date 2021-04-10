In this News You Can Use, Lenà Burns shares information about the DOD's Inter-Service Internal Coaching Training Program in which Sailors can become certified Navy coaches.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 12:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|817013
|VIRIN:
|211004-N-TH560-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108618694
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, News You Can Use - Navy Coaching Program, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
