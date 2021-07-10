Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the 177th Send Shout Outs to the NFL

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Dunn, 177th Mission Support Group commander, gives a shoutout to his favorite National Football League team Oct. 7, 2021, at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The NFL and the National Collegiate Athletic Association has asked members of the U.S. military to send in a short message to be aired in-stadium, on social media and possibly during live televised games.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 11:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 817000
    VIRIN: 211007-Z-NR739-1002
    Filename: DOD_108618505
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    Hometown: SHAMONG, NJ, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Members of the 177th Send Shout Outs to the NFL, by SrA Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    NFL
    Air Force
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG

