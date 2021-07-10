U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Dunn, 177th Mission Support Group commander, gives a shoutout to his favorite National Football League team Oct. 7, 2021, at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The NFL and the National Collegiate Athletic Association has asked members of the U.S. military to send in a short message to be aired in-stadium, on social media and possibly during live televised games.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 11:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|817000
|VIRIN:
|211007-Z-NR739-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108618505
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|SHAMONG, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of the 177th Send Shout Outs to the NFL, by SrA Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
